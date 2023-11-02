Xido Finance (XIDO) currently has a price of $1.22 and is up 0.047% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 612 with a market cap of $34.6M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $68.14 of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 28.3M tokens out of a total supply of 100M tokens.
XIDO Finance is a decentralized cryptocurrency that operates on the Ethereum blockchain. It aims to offer efficient and secure financial services through the use of smart contracts. The XIDO token serves as a medium of exchange and provides liquidity to the platform. It also allows token holders to participate in governance processes.
