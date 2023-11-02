About HXRO

HXRO Price Data

HXRO (HXRO) currently has a price of $0.13 and is up 4.16% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 375 with a market cap of $81.9M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $5.2K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 610.4M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

HXRO is a cryptocurrency token that enables trading and speculation on financial markets. It combines skill-based gaming and traditional financial trading on an innovative platform. Built on Ethereum, the token uses smart contracts for trading and settlement. Users can participate in various trading games to earn rewards, including binary options and derivatives. With a dedicated team and growing community, HXRO has gained popularity in the cryptocurrency space. However, it is crucial to research and comprehend the token's features and risks before getting involved.