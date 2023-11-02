About Murasaki

Murasaki Price Data

Murasaki (MURA) currently has a price of €1.12 and is down -0.47% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 416 with a market cap of €64.1M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €7.8K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 57.4M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

Murasaki (MURA) is a cryptocurrency token affiliated with a blockchain-based platform designed to facilitate secure and transparent transactions. The token operates on its own decentralized network, allowing users to send and receive digital funds efficiently. Additionally, the platform enables the execution of smart contracts, enhancing autonomy and reliability in various industries such as finance, supply chain management, and healthcare. The Murasaki token aims to provide a decentralized solution that ensures trust and security while fostering innovation and efficiency within the digital economy.