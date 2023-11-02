About LUKSO [OLD]

LUKSO [OLD] Price Data

LUKSO [OLD] (LYXE) currently has a price of €6.02 and is up 4.20% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 314 with a market cap of €93.8M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €104.9K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 15.6M tokens out of a total supply of 100M tokens.

LUKSO [OLD] (LYXE) is a cryptocurrency that links the digital and physical worlds for the fashion and lifestyle industries. Launched in 2020, it offers a decentralized platform where creators, brands, and consumers can interact and transact using the native currency, LYXE. This enables the digitalization of physical products, such as fashion items and art, bringing authenticity and transparency to the industries and allowing for decentralized creativity and collaboration.