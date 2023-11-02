iExec RLC (RLC) currently has a price of ¥218.058 and is down -4.78% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 300 with a market cap of ¥15.8B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥2.8B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 72.4M tokens out of a total supply of 87M tokens.
iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency that powers the iExec network, a decentralized marketplace for renting unused computing resources. It creates a transparent and efficient cloud computing infrastructure by leveraging blockchain technology, promoting competition and cost-effectiveness. The platform also prioritizes privacy by utilizing edge computing and trusted execution environments, allowing users to securely execute applications and protect their data. Additionally, iExec RLC implements a reward system to foster collaboration and incentivize users to contribute their resources.
