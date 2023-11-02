About Hifi Finance

Hifi Finance Price Data

Hifi Finance (HIFI) currently has a price of ¥107.14 and is up 1.47% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 384 with a market cap of ¥11.6B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥744.2M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 108M tokens out of a total supply of 120.5M tokens.

Hifi Finance (HIFI) is a cryptocurrency token operating on the Binance Smart Chain, offering decentralized financial services like lending, borrowing, and yield farming. HIFI holders can participate in governance decisions, stake their tokens for rewards, and join the liquidity mining program. Notably, Hifi Finance specializes in algorithmic stablecoins, providing users with stable digital assets through smart contracts and algorithms.