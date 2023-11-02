About StormX

StormX Price Data

StormX (STMX) currently has a price of €0.0072 and is down -0.94% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 364 with a market cap of €78.8M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €9.2M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 11B tokens out of a total supply of 12.5B tokens.

StormX is a cryptocurrency token on the Ethereum blockchain, aiming to change how people earn rewards online. Through a gamified platform, users can earn STMX tokens by shopping, completing surveys, and playing mobile games. The integration with popular e-commerce platforms allows users to earn rewards while making online purchases, with a user-friendly mobile app for easy management.