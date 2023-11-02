About Spell

Spell Price Data

Spell (SPELL) currently has a price of $0.00057 and is down -1.58% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 400 with a market cap of $72.9M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $22.8M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 127.9B tokens out of a total supply of 196B tokens.

SPELL is a cryptocurrency token that prioritizes the gaming and entertainment industry. It allows users to earn rewards, use tokens in games for purchases or trading, and stake tokens for passive income. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, SPELL creates a secure and transparent gaming ecosystem while also emphasizing community involvement and the potential of blockchain technology to change the gaming industry. Overall, SPELL aims to merge cryptocurrency and gaming, offering users innovative opportunities in the evolving gaming sector.