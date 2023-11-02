About Bazaars

Bazaars (BZR) currently has a price of $4.54 and is down -0.47% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 487 with a market cap of $53M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $1.5M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 11.7M tokens out of a total supply of 555.6M tokens.

Bazaars (BZR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency that changes the e-commerce industry by creating a secure platform for online marketplace transactions. It removes intermediaries, enables peer-to-peer transactions, and ensures the security of transactions through blockchain technology and smart contracts. BZR also prioritizes user privacy, employing advanced encryption techniques to safeguard identities and transactional information, making it an option for those seeking secure and anonymous online transactions.