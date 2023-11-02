About AirTor Protocol

AirTor Protocol Price Data

AirTor Protocol (ATOR) currently has a price of €0.90 and is down -3.18% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 406 with a market cap of €65.8M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €2.5M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 73.3M tokens out of a total supply of 100M tokens.

AirTor Protocol (ATOR) is a cryptocurrency token on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC).