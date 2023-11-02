About Euler

Euler Price Data

Euler (EUL) currently has a price of £2.63 and is up 14.37% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 445 with a market cap of £49.2M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £275.2K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 18.7M tokens out of a total supply of 27.2M tokens.

Euler is a new cryptocurrency that offers a secure and decentralized platform for global financial transactions. It uses blockchain technology to enable fast and low-cost transfers while emphasizing privacy and security. Euler's unique governance model allows token holders to propose and vote on network changes, creating a transparent and inclusive ecosystem. Overall, Euler aims to improve financial transactions by providing a community-driven digital currency solution.