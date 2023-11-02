About Xido Finance

Xido Finance Price Data

Xido Finance (XIDO) currently has a price of €1.12 and is up 0.90% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 609 with a market cap of €31.8M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €62.64 of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 28.3M tokens out of a total supply of 100M tokens.

XIDO Finance is a decentralized cryptocurrency that operates on the Ethereum blockchain. It aims to offer efficient and secure financial services through the use of smart contracts. The XIDO token serves as a medium of exchange and provides liquidity to the platform. It also allows token holders to participate in governance processes.