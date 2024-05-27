About Jeo Boden

Jeo Boden Price Data

Jeo Boden (BODEN) currently has a price of €0.31 and is up 12.32% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 287 with a market cap of €213.5M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €7.5M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 690.3M tokens out of a total supply of 690.3M tokens.

Jeo Boden (BODEN) is a joke crypto memecoin referring to a misspelling of U.S. President Joe Biden's name.