All assets / Qredo

Qredo (QRDO) EUR Price

EUR
EUR
USD
GBP
JPY
€0.049
€0.0032 (7.04%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
€30M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
616.9M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
€1.1M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
€8.66
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
€70.7M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
1.5B
About Qredo

Qredo Price Data

Qredo (QRDO) currently has a price of €0.049 and is up 7.041% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 712 with a market cap of €30M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €1.1M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 616.9M tokens out of a total supply of 1.5B tokens.

The Qredo Network introduces a novel decentralized and trustless multi-party computation (MPC) custodial framework. This allows Qredo to provide decentralized custody solutions, facilitate native cross-chain exchanges, and enable access to liquidity across various platforms.

The QRDO token plays a crucial role in the Qredo Network, serving both as a utility and governance asset. Qredo's design is focused on a user-centric incentive model, which is focused on promoting user engagement and network utilization. This model addresses the necessary incentives for each participant to create a collective network effect. Furthermore, QRDO tokens can be staked with validators for earning staking yield. Unvested QRDO tokens are automatically staked, accruing staking yield over time.


Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

