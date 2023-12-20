The Qredo Network introduces a novel decentralized and trustless multi-party computation (MPC) custodial framework. This allows Qredo to provide decentralized custody solutions, facilitate native cross-chain exchanges, and enable access to liquidity across various platforms.

The QRDO token plays a crucial role in the Qredo Network, serving both as a utility and governance asset. Qredo's design is focused on a user-centric incentive model, which is focused on promoting user engagement and network utilization. This model addresses the necessary incentives for each participant to create a collective network effect. Furthermore, QRDO tokens can be staked with validators for earning staking yield. Unvested QRDO tokens are automatically staked, accruing staking yield over time.