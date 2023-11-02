About Voyager VGX

Voyager VGX (VGX) currently has a price of €0.13 and is up 2.56% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 547 with a market cap of €38.8M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €11.1M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 293.9M tokens out of a total supply of 293.9M tokens.

Voyager VGX is a cryptocurrency token used in the Voyager ecosystem, a platform for trading and investing in digital currencies. The token provides users with various benefits, including interest on holdings, cashback rewards, and reduced trading fees. Additionally, VGX holders can participate in a loyalty program that offers VIP perks such as higher interest rates, priority support, and exclusive features.