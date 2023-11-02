About ARPA

ARPA Price Data

ARPA (ARPA) currently has a price of €0.046 and is up 1.70% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 511 with a market cap of €44.9M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €13.1M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 982.2M tokens out of a total supply of 2B tokens.

ARPA is a cryptocurrency token that operates on the Binance Chain platform. It aims to provide a secure and private computing network for blockchain-related projects. It uses cryptographic technologies like secure multi-party computation and zero-knowledge proofs to enable privacy-preserving data sharing. ARPA can provide a secure and private layer on top of existing blockchain networks without affecting their performance, making it a scalable solution for applications that require privacy. It also offers developer tools and APIs for easy integration into existing applications or the creation of new privacy-enhanced services.