About TrueFi

TrueFi Price Data

TrueFi (TRU) currently has a price of ¥8.7 and is down -2.30% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 443 with a market cap of ¥9.3B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥1.1B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 1.1B tokens out of a total supply of 1.2B tokens.

TrueFi (TRU) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency token. It provides debt infrastructure on the blockchain, focusing on stablecoins. Loans are approved and reviewed by TRU stakers.