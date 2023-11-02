About Zebec Protocol

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) currently has a price of ¥1.36 and is down -1.16% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 620 with a market cap of ¥5B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥491.5M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 3.6B tokens out of a total supply of 10B tokens.

Zebec Protocol is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency token (ZBC) that aims to improve the entertainment industry by providing solutions to its long-standing challenges. It offers a decentralized marketplace where artists, creators, and users can interact and exchange digital assets directly, without intermediaries. ZBC stands out by implementing an NFT framework for tokenizing unique digital assets, establishing proof of ownership and authenticity. The protocol also includes a reputation system to ensure credibility within the ecosystem, fostering a fair and transparent environment for the entertainment industry.