Popcat (POPCAT) currently has a price of ¥27.17 and is up 13.42% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 350 with a market cap of ¥27.2B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥1.5B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 980M tokens out of a total supply of 980M tokens.

Popcat is a cat-themed memecoin on the Solana blockchain. It's based on the meme of a cat with a large mouth.