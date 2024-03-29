About 0x Protocol

0x Protocol (ZRX) currently has a price of £0.59 and is down -7.16% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 160 with a market cap of £503.2M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £111.3M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 847.5M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

0x is a protocol designed to enable the decentralized exchange of ERC20 tokens and various other assets across multiple blockchains, including Ethereum, without the need for centralized intermediaries. It operates through a set of open-source smart contracts that are publicly auditable, allowing for a streamlined and flexible trading process. This framework allows developers to integrate decentralized trading features into their applications with relative ease, promoting a more open and interoperable ecosystem for exchanging digital assets.