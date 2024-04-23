The Block announces Emergence: join us in Prague December 5-6, 2024. Learn More
·
Premium News
Try it free
News
Data
Reports
Prices
Indices
Podcasts
Events
Learn
Newsletters
All assets / Renzo Restaked ETH

0xbf5...8d2110

Click to copy
Add to MetaMask
Base

0x241...cceea5

Click to copy
Add to MetaMask
BNB Smart Chain

0x241...cceea5

Click to copy
Add to MetaMask
Blast

0x241...cceea5

Click to copy
Linea

0x241...cceea5

Click to copy
Arbitrum One

0x241...cceea5

Click to copy
Add to MetaMask
Mode

0x241...cceea5

Click to copy

Renzo Restaked ETH (ezETH) GBP Price

GBP
GBP
USD
EUR
JPY
£2,610.98
£7.10 (0.27%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
£2.6B
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
996.9K
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
£121.2M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
£3,204.06
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
£2.6B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
1000K
About Renzo Restaked ETH

Renzo Restaked ETH Price Data

Renzo Restaked ETH (ezETH) currently has a price of £2.6K and is up 0.27% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 41 with a market cap of £2.6B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £121.2M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 996.9K tokens out of a total supply of 1000K tokens.

Renzo functions as a Liquid Restaking Token (LRT) and Strategy Manager within the EigenLayer ecosystem. It provides an interface for users to interact with the ecosystem, particularly focusing on securing Actively Validated Services (AVSs). ezETH is the liquid restaking token representing a user’s restaked position at Renzo. Users can deposit native ETH or LSTs and receive ezETH.


Disclaimer: The “About” content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Show more
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
£2.6B
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
996.9K
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
£121.2M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
£3,204.06
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
£2.6B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
1000K
Other assets
Pepe
Arbitrum
Dogwifhat
VeChain
Kaspa
The Graph
Maker
Optimism
Fetch.ai
See more assets