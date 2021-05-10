Venus Price Data

Venus (XVS) currently has a price of €5.88 and is up 4.58% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 392 with a market cap of €94.8M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €4M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 16.1M tokens out of a total supply of 29.7M tokens.

Venus is an algorithmic money market and synthetic stablecoin protocol launched exclusively on Binance Smart Chain (BSC).