io.net Price Data

io.net (IO) currently has a price of €0.77 and is down -10.51% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 371 with a market cap of €124.3M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €36.1M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 159.7M tokens out of a total supply of 800M tokens.

io.net is a decentralized network for AI computing. It provides distributed computing resources to machine learning engineers and researchers. The network aims to offer scalable clusters at lower costs compared to centralized cloud services.