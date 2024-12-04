Stonks Price Data

Stonks (STNK) currently has a price of ¥2.1k and is down -11.54% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 1697 with a market cap of ¥1.2B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥13.9M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 581.9k tokens out of a total supply of 581.9k tokens.

Stonks is the first memecoin on Solana.