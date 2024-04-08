Tensor Price Data

Tensor (tnsr) currently has a price of ¥18.69 and is down -14.29% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 765 with a market cap of ¥6.2B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥1.9B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 334.6M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

Tensor is a leading NFT marketplace on the Solana blockchain, offering advanced trading features and deep liquidity for both creators and traders. By aggregating listings from multiple marketplaces, including Magic Eden, Hadeswap, and Elixir, Tensor provides users with a comprehensive platform for NFT transactions.

Designed for professional traders, Tensor offers real-time data, full historical candlestick charts, and Automated Market Maker (AMM) pools for NFTs. Users can efficiently sweep floors, place collection-wide bids, and manage bulk listings and delistings.

For creators, Tensor offers a suite of tools to manage collections, update metadata, and launch new NFTs, fostering a vibrant ecosystem for digital art and collectibles.