ChainGPT (CGPT) GBP Price

£0.045
–£0.0062 (–12.04%)
cgpt Market stats

Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
£36.2M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
807.1M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
£18.1M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
£0.43
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
£44.7M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
997.9M

About ChainGPT

ChainGPT Price Data

ChainGPT (CGPT) currently has a price of £0.045 and is down -12.037% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 614 with a market cap of £36.2M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £18.1M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 807.1M tokens out of a total supply of 997.9M tokens.

ChainGPT is an AI-powered blockchain ecosystem that provides tools for developers, traders, and enterprises, including AI-generated smart contracts, market analysis, and automated crypto research. Its native token, $CGPT, is used for access to premium AI features, governance, and staking within the ChainGPT ecosystem.


Disclaimer: The "About" content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

ChainGPT Price Converter

Crypto to Fiat
Crypto Market Cap
1 ChainGPT = £0.045 Pound Sterling (GBP)
Buy CGPT

