ChainGPT Price Data

ChainGPT (CGPT) currently has a price of £0.045 and is down -12.037% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 614 with a market cap of £36.2M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £18.1M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 807.1M tokens out of a total supply of 997.9M tokens.

ChainGPT is an AI-powered blockchain ecosystem that provides tools for developers, traders, and enterprises, including AI-generated smart contracts, market analysis, and automated crypto research. Its native token, $CGPT, is used for access to premium AI features, governance, and staking within the ChainGPT ecosystem.