Snowbank (SB) currently has a price of £175.54 and is up 0.84% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 604 with a market cap of £28M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £15.74 of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 159.6K tokens out of a total supply of 159.6K tokens.

Snowbank (SB) is a cryptocurrency that offers a safe and decentralized platform for users to store and control their digital assets.