Jito Staked SOL Price Data

Jito Staked SOL (JITOSOL) currently has a price of €173.61 and is down -5.97% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 44 with a market cap of €2.7B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €27.4M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 15.4M tokens out of a total supply of 15.4M tokens.

Jito Staked SOL (JitoSOL) is a liquid staking token on the Solana blockchain issued by Jito, a leading MEV-optimized staking protocol. When users stake SOL through Jito, they receive JitoSOL in return, which accrues staking rewards over time while remaining liquid and usable across DeFi applications. JitoSOL integrates with Solana’s MEV infrastructure to enhance staking yields by capturing additional rewards from block optimization, offering users higher returns compared to traditional staking. It provides a seamless way to earn staking rewards while maintaining flexibility and composability within the Solana ecosystem.