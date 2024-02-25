Xai Price Data

Xai (XAI) currently has a price of €0.067 and is down -10.41% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 499 with a market cap of €82.9M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €33.4M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 1.2B tokens out of a total supply of 1.9B tokens.

Xai is a Layer 3 blockchain infrastructure built on top of Arbitrum, specifically designed to bring scalable, low-cost, and user-friendly Web3 gaming to the masses. Developed by Offchain Labs in collaboration with core gaming partners, Xai aims to remove the technical and financial barriers typically associated with blockchain-based games, enabling players to own, trade, and interact with in-game assets using standard wallets — no crypto expertise required.

At its core, Xai uses Arbitrum Orbit to leverage customizable rollup technology. This allows it to inherit the security and scalability benefits of Arbitrum One while optimizing for high-performance gaming use cases. It also supports AnyTrust DAC (Data Availability Committee) configurations, which further reduce gas costs — a crucial feature for enabling seamless in-game interactions and microtransactions.