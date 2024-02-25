Hiring in crypto is hard – Campus makes it easy. Try The Block’s hiring tool for free today.

·
Premium News
Try it free
News
Data
Research
Prices
Indices
Learn
All assets / Xai Price

0x4cb...8c9d66

Click to copy
Add to MetaMask

Xai (XAI) EUR Price

EUR
EUR
USD
GBP
JPY
€0.067
–€0.0078 (–10.41%)
Chart by TradingView

xai Market stats

Market cap
Market cap: the token's price multiplied by its circulating supply.
€82.9M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
1.2B
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
€33.4M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
€1.47
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
€129.8M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
1.9B

About Xai

Xai Price Data

Xai (XAI) currently has a price of €0.067 and is down -10.41% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 499 with a market cap of €82.9M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €33.4M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 1.2B tokens out of a total supply of 1.9B tokens.

Xai is a Layer 3 blockchain infrastructure built on top of Arbitrum, specifically designed to bring scalable, low-cost, and user-friendly Web3 gaming to the masses. Developed by Offchain Labs in collaboration with core gaming partners, Xai aims to remove the technical and financial barriers typically associated with blockchain-based games, enabling players to own, trade, and interact with in-game assets using standard wallets — no crypto expertise required.

At its core, Xai uses Arbitrum Orbit to leverage customizable rollup technology. This allows it to inherit the security and scalability benefits of Arbitrum One while optimizing for high-performance gaming use cases. It also supports AnyTrust DAC (Data Availability Committee) configurations, which further reduce gas costs — a crucial feature for enabling seamless in-game interactions and microtransactions.


Disclaimer: The “About” content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

xai Market stats

Market cap
Market cap: the token's price multiplied by its circulating supply.
€82.9M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
1.2B
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
€33.4M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
€1.47
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
€129.8M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
1.9B
Xai Price Converter
Crypto to Fiat
Crypto Market Cap
1 Xai = €0.067 Euro (EUR)
Buy XAI

Related assets

Venice Token
Dymension
Aevo
OKT Chain
Pundi X
Flux
Audius
API3
Ardor
See more assets

Learn about Xai

What is Berachain?
intermediate
APR 04, 2025
What is Monad?
intermediate
MAR 17, 2025
See More in learn

Related assets

Venice Token
Dymension
Aevo
OKT Chain
Pundi X
Flux
Audius
API3
Ardor
See more assets
websights