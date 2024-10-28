Hiring in crypto is hard – Campus by The Block makes it easy. Try it for free today.

GMCI Mid Cap

Category: broad-market

GMCI Mid Cap

Last updated: 02:43:12 UTC 53.23
–1.39 (–2.54%)
GMMID
  • # Assets Included 50
  • Last Rebalanced 28, Feb 2025
  • Top 3 Assets by Weight ATOM, FIL, RENDER
  • 7 Day
    -5.90%
  • 1 Month
    -18.62%
  • YTD
    -54.26%
  • All-Time % Change
    Since Jan 01, 2021
    184.24%

About GMCI Mid Cap

The GMCI Mid Cap index represents established and upcoming crypto projects alike, balancing relative stability with growth potential. Covering different sectors and use cases, the index offers exposure to a diversified set of assets based on their circulating market capitalization.

Beyond the key players in the GMCI 30, the GMCI Mid Cap delves into other significant assets that have demonstrated resilience, innovation, and impact. The diversity within the index ensures that investors gain exposure to a broad spectrum of assets, from smart contract platforms to DeFi tokens and infrastructure projects. As the crypto world evolves, this index serves as a barometer for market trends, reflecting shifts in investor sentiment and technological advancements. For those looking to track the performance of mid-cap cryptocurrencies without being overwhelmed, the GMCI Mid Cap is a benchmark for evaluating stability and growth potential.

GMCI Mid Cap Methodology

GMCI Mid Cap INDEX COMPOSITION

Heatmap

List

> +6%
1-Day Change
< -6%

GMCI Mid Cap RECENT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Rebalancing reference time moved to 10:00 am UTC

From the upcoming reference date (November 22 2024), the reference time will be moved from 4:30 pm UTC to 10:00 am UTC for all GMCI indices. This will ensure a smoother procedure, where the aim is to always distribute the new index constituents and weights on the reference date itself.

Read more on www.gmci.co October 28, 2024, 9:00AM UTC

GMCI Mid Launch

The GMCI Mid Cap index is set to officially launch at 2 PM UTC on Tuesday, July 9.

Read more on www.gmci.co July 9, 2024, 12:00PM UTC
