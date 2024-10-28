The GMCI Mid Cap index represents established and upcoming crypto projects alike, balancing relative stability with growth potential. Covering different sectors and use cases, the index offers exposure to a diversified set of assets based on their circulating market capitalization.

Beyond the key players in the GMCI 30, the GMCI Mid Cap delves into other significant assets that have demonstrated resilience, innovation, and impact. The diversity within the index ensures that investors gain exposure to a broad spectrum of assets, from smart contract platforms to DeFi tokens and infrastructure projects. As the crypto world evolves, this index serves as a barometer for market trends, reflecting shifts in investor sentiment and technological advancements. For those looking to track the performance of mid-cap cryptocurrencies without being overwhelmed, the GMCI Mid Cap is a benchmark for evaluating stability and growth potential.