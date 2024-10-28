Category: broad-market
GMCI Mid CapLast updated: 02:43:12 UTC 53.23
- # Assets Included 50
- Last Rebalanced 28, Feb 2025
- Top 3 Assets by Weight ATOM, FIL, RENDER
- 7 Day-5.90%
- 1 Month-18.62%
- YTD-54.26%
- All-Time % Change184.24%Since Jan 01, 2021
About GMCI Mid Cap
The GMCI Mid Cap index represents established and upcoming crypto projects alike, balancing relative stability with growth potential. Covering different sectors and use cases, the index offers exposure to a diversified set of assets based on their circulating market capitalization.
Beyond the key players in the GMCI 30, the GMCI Mid Cap delves into other significant assets that have demonstrated resilience, innovation, and impact. The diversity within the index ensures that investors gain exposure to a broad spectrum of assets, from smart contract platforms to DeFi tokens and infrastructure projects. As the crypto world evolves, this index serves as a barometer for market trends, reflecting shifts in investor sentiment and technological advancements. For those looking to track the performance of mid-cap cryptocurrencies without being overwhelmed, the GMCI Mid Cap is a benchmark for evaluating stability and growth potential.
GMCI Mid Cap INDEX COMPOSITION
Heatmap
List
GMCI Mid Cap RECENT ANNOUNCEMENTS
Rebalancing reference time moved to 10:00 am UTC
From the upcoming reference date (November 22 2024), the reference time will be moved from 4:30 pm UTC to 10:00 am UTC for all GMCI indices. This will ensure a smoother procedure, where the aim is to always distribute the new index constituents and weights on the reference date itself.Read more on www.gmci.co October 28, 2024, 9:00AM UTC
GMCI Mid Launch
The GMCI Mid Cap index is set to officially launch at 2 PM UTC on Tuesday, July 9.Read more on www.gmci.co July 9, 2024, 12:00PM UTC