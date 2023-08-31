About Internet Computer

Internet Computer Price Data

Internet Computer (ICP) currently has a price of $4.49 and is up 0.20% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 35 with a market cap of $2B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $29.1M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 449.7M tokens out of a total supply of 510.1M tokens.

Internet Computer (ICP) is a cryptocurrency that aims to improve the internet by using the Internet Computer Protocol (ICP) to create a more efficient and decentralized infrastructure. It eliminates the need for centralized servers by utilizing a network of independent data centers, providing scalability, cost reduction, and improved security. Additionally, ICP's governance system allows token holders to collectively decide on protocol changes through decentralized voting, giving the community a significant role in its development and evolution.