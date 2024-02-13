What is Bitcoin's Taproot upgrade?

The primary feature of the Taproot upgrade was the adoption of Schnorr signatures, a cryptographic signature scheme. Schnorr signatures offer several advantages over the existing Elliptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithm (ECDSA) signatures:

These BIPs collectively streamline transaction processing by allowing for the aggregation of multiple signatures, thereby making transactions both faster and more compact.

Unlike the contentious SegWit upgrade of 2017, which led to the creation of Bitcoin Cash, Taproot achieved almost unanimous support, avoiding a divisive hard fork. This upgrade was activated as a soft fork at block 709,632 and incorporated three Bitcoin Improvement Proposals (BIPs):

The Taproot upgrade introduced improvements in privacy, efficiency and smart contract capabilities on the Bitcoin network.

Impact of Taproot on bitcoin transactions

Taproot enhanced privacy by making transactions more efficient and indistinguishable from each other. By aggregating signatures, Taproot makes it more challenging to differentiate between transactions that are simple transfers and those that involve complex scripts. This increased privacy was also important for users requiring discretion in their transactions, such as institutions engaging in sensitive financial operations.

The reduction in transaction size due to Schnorr signature aggregation leads to lower fees and improved scalability, as the network can accommodate a larger volume of transactions.

Tapscript enables the development of more complex smart contracts, opening up new possibilities for Bitcoin's use cases beyond simple transactions. This efficiency gain was particularly beneficial for complex, multi-signature transactions often associated with smart contracts, enhancing Bitcoin's potential as a platform for such agreements.

The adoption of Taproot was expected to be gradual, mirroring the pattern observed with SegWit, with the full impact on Bitcoin's utility, particularly in the realm of decentralized finance (DeFi), anticipated to unfold over time.

Bitcoin Ordinals

One noticeable impact from SegWit and the Taproot upgrade was Bitcoin ordinals, a type of non-fungible token for the Bitcoin network. In late November 2023, bitcoin transaction costs rose above the fees on Ethereum due in part to bitcoin ordinals.

The upgrade even led to the emergence of Taproot-inspired startups, such as the Bitcoin Ordinals-focused development firms Taproot Wizards and Tap Protocol.