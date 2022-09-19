Alameda to repay $200 million to bankrupt lender Voyager

Trading firm Alameda Research will repay some $200 million in loans to Voyager Digital, the bankrupt crypto lender.

Alameda will repay 6,553 in bitcoin (roughly $128 million) and 51,204 in ether (roughly $70 million) in principal and loan fees, as well as smaller amounts in seven other tokens, according to a court filing last night. The loans are due to be repaid by Sept. 30, the filing said.

If all goes smoothly, Voyager will then send Alameda back tokens that the trading firm had stumped up as collateral for the loans — comprised of 4,650,000 in FTX’s token FTT (roughly $112 million) and 63,750,000 in SRM (roughly $49 million), the utility token of decentralized exchange Serum.

The news comes as Voyager auctions off its assets after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in New York in June. Bidders are kept private as part of the process, but FTX and Alameda had publicized an offer of liquidity to Voyager creditors in July, prompting criticism from Voyager, which accused Bankman-Fried’s businesses of making “misleading or outright false” claims.

FTX, the exchange with close ties to Alameda, has been connected to multiple potential bailouts following a succession of collapses in the crypto lending sector.

The firm gave BlockFi a $250 million credit facility after the lender shut down withdrawals in June, and may yet acquire the business outright.