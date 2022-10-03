Bitcoin mining stock report: Monday, October 3

Most bitcoin mining stocks tracked by The Block trended upwards on Monday, as the cryptocurrency rallied.
The cryptocurrency was trading at around $19,500 by the end of the trading session, according to data from TradingView.
TeraWulf's stock rose 12.70%, followed by Digihost Technologies (+10.77%), Hut 8 (+7.30% on Nasdaq) and Core Scientific (+5.38%)
Bitfarms was up 2.86% on Nasdaq and 1.39% on the Toronto Stock Exchange after announcing its September production updates. The miner started production at its new facility in Argentina and reached a hash rate of 4.2 exahashes per second in September.
Here's how crypto mining companies performed on Monday, Oct. 3:
