Bitcoin • October 3, 2022, 4:26PM EDT

Bitcoin mining stock report: Monday, October 3

The Block

Quick Take

  • Share prices for most bitcoin miners rose in the markets on Monday.
  • TeraWulf, Digihost Technologies, Hut 8 and Core Scientific were among the best-performing mining stocks.

Most bitcoin mining stocks tracked by The Block trended upwards on Monday, as the cryptocurrency rallied.

The cryptocurrency was trading at around $19,500 by the end of the trading session, according to data from TradingView.

TeraWulf's stock rose 12.70%, followed by Digihost Technologies (+10.77%), Hut 8 (+7.30% on Nasdaq) and Core Scientific (+5.38%)

Bitfarms was up 2.86% on Nasdaq and 1.39% on the Toronto Stock Exchange after announcing its September production updates. The miner started production at its new facility in Argentina and reached a hash rate of 4.2 exahashes per second in September.

Here's how crypto mining companies performed on Monday, Oct. 3:


