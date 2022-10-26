Bitcoin mining stock report: Wednesday, October 26

Bitcoin mining stocks tracked by The Block had mixed results on the market Wednesday, with half of them going up and the other half falling.

The coin has generally been trading under $20,000 since late August but climbed above that mark on Tuesday, as the crypto market rallied.

It was trading at around $20,800 by market close, according to data from TradingView.

Cipher Mining's stock rose 42.56%, followed by Argo (+42.47% on the London Stock Exchange), CleanSpark (+6.94%) and Northern Data (+6.77%).

Here's how crypto mining companies performed on Wednesday, Oct. 26: