Mining • October 26, 2022, 4:45PM EDT

Bitcoin mining stock report: Wednesday, October 26

The Block

Quick Take

  • Bitcoin mining companies had mixed results on the stock market Wednesday.
  • Cipher Mining, Argo, CleanSpark and Northern Data were among the most well-performing stocks.

Bitcoin mining stocks tracked by The Block had mixed results on the market Wednesday, with half of them going up and the other half falling.

The coin has generally been trading under $20,000 since late August but climbed above that mark on Tuesday, as the crypto market rallied.

It was trading at around $20,800 by market close, according to data from TradingView.

Cipher Mining's stock rose 42.56%, followed by Argo (+42.47% on the London Stock Exchange), CleanSpark (+6.94%) and Northern Data (+6.77%).

Here's how crypto mining companies performed on Wednesday, Oct. 26:


© 2022 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

About Author

Catarina is a reporter for The Block based in New York City. Before joining the team, she covered local news at Patch.com and at the New York Daily News. She started her career in Lisbon, Portugal, where she worked for publications such as Público and Sábado. She graduated from NYU with a MA in Journalism. Feel free to email any comments or tips to [email protected] or to reach out on Twitter (@catarinalsm).

Editor

To contact the editor of this story:
Michael McSweeney at
[email protected]

More by Catarina Moura