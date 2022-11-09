Instability hits FTX website during crypto market tumult

Embattled crypto exchange FTX is struggling to stay online.

FTX's international website is online at the time of publication. "We're sorry, something went wrong while processing your request. Please try again later," an error message earlier read. The first outage occurred before 5 p.m. EST.

The reason for the instability is unclear, though exchange sites have suffered inaccessibility during past periods of market volatility. Bitcoin was trading hands at $15,977 at 5:25 p.m. EST, down more than 13% for the day.

Earlier Wednesday, Binance said it was pulling out of a deal to acquire FTX amid a significant liquidity crisis.