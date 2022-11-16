Former Comptroller Otting joins Blockchain.com board

Blockchain.com is adding a banking expert to its board of directors, Joseph Otting, the former U.S. Comptroller of the Currency, the company said in a blog post.

“I’m honored to join the board of Blockchain.com and help it navigate the regulatory landscape as one of the most established firms in its space,” Otting said in a statement.

Otting served as comptroller during the Trump administration, from 2017 to 2020. The comptroller oversees federally chartered banks, savings associations and federal branches of foreign banks that operate in the United States.

Otting previously worked in the banking industry, serving as president of CIT Bank and OneWest Bank. Otting has also held roles at U.S. Bancorp, Union Bank of California and Bank of America.

The company’s board of directors includes Jim Messina, the Obama-era White House deputy chief of staff, and former American Airlines CEO Tom Horton.