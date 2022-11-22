Netherlands man arrested for allegedly laundering money with bitcoin

A man in the Netherlands was arrested for allegedly laundering money using bitcoin. Prosecutors claim there were links to trading on the dark web.

The 42-year-old man, from the municipality of Midden-Groningen, was arrested on Nov. 16, according to a statement from the Fiscal Information and Investigation Service.

The investigation was started after the man used Bitcoin ATMs a few times. An investigation found that the man had been making large volumes of bitcoin trades through exchanges for a long time and that he owned a lot more bitcoin than he could have bought with his current income.

The man's house in Veendam was searched and his computer equipment and cash were seized.

The investigation was led by the Dutch Public Prosecutor’s Office.