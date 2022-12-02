Why regulatory clarity may be a silver lining to the FTX crisis

Episode 120 of Season 4 of The Scoop was recorded live with The Block's Frank Chaparro, and Drew Forman, Managing Partner and Head of Cowen Digital.

In 2020, Cowen Digital formed to allow institutional customers of the investment bank Cowen to trade digital assets. The digital arm has been growing steadily in its eight months of existence, despite the onset of crypto winter.

In this episode of The Scoop, Cowen Digital managing director and head Drew Forman explains how the crypto industry can rebuild in the wake of FTX’s meltdown, as well as what it will take to repair trust in the space among institutional investors.

According to Forman, many of Cowen’s institutional clients are “getting the pipes ready” to take part in crypto’s next wave. But regulatory clarity is still needed before large, sophisticated institutions get involved. Forman explains:

“I welcome a set of rules ahead of time that we all look to abide by — and hopefully that allows the big institutional investors with the trillion dollar balance sheets to start allocating to the space.”

The SEC and DOJ are currently examining FTX’s case, and the CFTC chair’s is set to appear before the Senate Agriculture Committee on December 1 to testify on the exchange’s collapse.

During this episode Chaparro and Forman also discuss:

Why talent consolidation is good for the space

How Cowen Digital manages risk and volatility

Cowen’s history with Mt. Gox

