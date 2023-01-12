A new collection called Win Trump Prizes that allows users to buy rewards related to former U.S. president Donald Trump launched on OpenSea.

Individuals can claim a one-on-one Zoom meeting with Trump for 200 ETH ($277, 000), a gala dinner ticket for 50 ETH ($69,000), a meeting with Trump for 21.45 ETH ($30,000) and more.

The collection has trading volume of 35 ETH ($48,500) with 669 owners, OpenSea's profile for the Win Trump Prizes collection says.

When a separate Trump Trading Card NFT collection first launched, users were told that those who bought the $99 NFT would be entered into a sweepstakes to win rewards, such as a one-on-one with Trump. Also, if one were to purchase 45 of the NFTs, they would instantly win a gala dinner ticket with Trump.

The Trump Trading Card NFT collection was minted on Polygon and released on Dec. 15, and sold out within hours, The Block previously reported.