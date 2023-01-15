Bitcoin mining difficulty jumps 10%, its biggest move since October

Bitcoin's mining difficulty metric has risen just over 10%.
The mining difficulty — which determines how hard it is to create the next block of transactions — reset just after 4 p.m. ET, following its roughly two-week schedule. The metric rose 10.26%, according to BTC.com data.
Such a move was anticipated, as The Block's Catarina Moura reported this weekend. The bitcoin mining hashrate has also climbed in recent days after a slump in late December, according to The Block's Data Dashboard.
© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.