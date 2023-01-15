Bitcoin mining difficulty jumps 10%, its biggest move since October

Bitcoin's mining difficulty metric has risen just over 10%.

The mining difficulty — which determines how hard it is to create the next block of transactions — reset just after 4 p.m. ET, following its roughly two-week schedule. The metric rose 10.26%, according to BTC.com data.

Such a move was anticipated, as The Block's Catarina Moura reported this weekend. The bitcoin mining hashrate has also climbed in recent days after a slump in late December, according to The Block's Data Dashboard.