<p>Block, formerly known as Square, reported surging sales of bitcoin on its Cash App platform in the first quarter of the year. </p>
<p>In an earnings release on Thursday, the company said it sold $2.2 billion worth of bitcoin in the quarter, a 25% year-over-year increase. That's also an increase from $1.8 billion sold in the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/214804/blocks-q4-cash-app-bitcoin-profit-drops-25">fourth quarter of last year</a>.</p>
<p>Gross profits from bitcoin sales were $50 million, according to the Q1 <a href="https://s29.q4cdn.com/628966176/files/doc_financials/2023/q1/Shareholder-Letter_Block_1Q23.pdf" target="_blank" rel="noopener">shareholder letter</a>. </p>
<p>"The year-over-year increase in bitcoin revenue and gross profit was driven by an increase in the quantity of bitcoin sold to customers, partially offset by a decrease in the market price of bitcoin compared to the prior-year period," Block said.</p>
<h2>Block profits rise</h2>
<p>Block reported an overall gross profit of $1.7 billion, a 32% year-over-year increase, with total revenue of just under $5 billion in the period. </p>
<p>"Transaction-based revenue was $1.4 billion in the first quarter of 2023, up 15% year over year, and transaction-based gross profit was $602 million, up 16% year over year," Block said.</p>
<p><a href="https://cash.app/">Cash App</a> profits were $931 million and Square profits weighed in at $770 million, representing year-over-year increases of 49% and 16%, respectively. </p>
<p><em>This report will be updated with additional information from Block's 5 p.m. ET earnings call. </em></p>