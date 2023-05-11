<p><i>Episode 46</i><b><i> </i></b><i>of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded with <strong>The Block's Frank Chaparro and Christiana Sciaudone, and World of Women COO Shannon Snow.</strong></i></p>\r\n<p><i>Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on </i><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-scoop/id1460134454"><i>Apple</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/7qwrgTJ5CYDXAaVILNZuEd"><i>Spotify</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5tZWdhcGhvbmUuZm0vdGhlYmxvY2stdGhlc2Nvb3A?sa=X&amp;ved=0CAMQ4aUDahcKEwionbSO9fbxAhUAAAAAHQAAAAAQAg"><i>Google Podcasts</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-block-2/the-scoop-4"><i>Stitcher</i></a>,<i> or wherever you listen to podcasts. Please send feedback and revision requests to podcast@theblock.co.<br />\r\n</i></p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="200" src="https://playlist.megaphone.fm/?e=BLOCK3386411357" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<hr />\r\n<p>Launched in July 2021, World of Women ('WoW') began its journey as a distinctive collection of 10,000 generative portraits that aimed to carve out a community in the web3 environment with a focus on equality, representation, and inclusivity. WoW has attracted high-profile support from celebrities, including Reese Witherspoon and Eva Longoria.</p>\r\n<p>While WoW originated as an NFT collection, it is evolving into a global branded business, including plans to release a custom WoW Monopoly board. It's also selling fashion goods via a collaboration with Nicole Richie's House of Harlow. </p>\r\n<p>In this episode, World of Women COO Shannon Snow delves into her role trying to drive the brand's growth IRL amid the crypto downturn.</p>\r\n<hr />\r\n<p><span style="font-family: georgia, palatino, serif; font-size: 12pt;"><b>This episode is brought to you by our sponsor <i><a href="https://www.cleanspark.com/theblock/">CleanSpark</a>.</i></b></span></p>\r\n<p><strong>About CleanSpark</strong></p>\r\n<p><em><span style="font-family: georgia, palatino, serif; font-size: 12pt;">CleanSpark (NASDAQ: CLSK) is America’s Bitcoin Miner™. Visit <a href="https://www.cleanspark.com/theblock/">cleanspark.com/theblock</a> to learn more about the CleanSpark way.</span></em></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>