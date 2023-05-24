<p>While $3.6 billion worth of bitcoin and ethereum option contracts are set to expire this Friday on Deribit, the impact could be minimal as the market is enjoying one of its lowest levels of volatility all year.</p>\r\n<p>About 85,000 bitcoin options contracts valued at $2.3 billion are set to expire on Friday. With a put call ratio of 0.38, there are likely more than two and half more calls outstanding than puts, according to Luuk Strijers, the chief commercial officer of the crypto futures and options exchange.</p>\r\n<p>There are roughly 700,000 contracts for ethereum options valued at $1.3 billion that are also set to expire, he added.</p>\r\n<p>The dollar amount of the options set to expire is sizable, but that doesn't mean the market has a reason to panic, said Strijers.</p>\r\n<p>"Implied volume remains at rock bottom level with DVOL trading at 50 for bitcoin and ethereum and shorter-dated even lower but climbing slightly," he said. "Bitcoin and ethereum levels are the same which is historically rare."</p>\r\n<p>"We saw a similar rock bottom IV situation in January this year followed by a big spike afterwards," Strijers added.<br />\r\n<br />\r\n<img class="alignnone size-medium wp-image-232081" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/05/btcoi-800x420.png" alt="" width="800" height="420" /><br />\r\n<br />\r\n<br />\r\n<br />\r\n</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>