<p>Tornado Cash governance token holders are set to resume control over the protocol's operations, following an unexpected proposal by the person who attacked it.</p>
<p>The <a href="https://tornado.ws/governance/21">proposal</a> to hand back control to the original governance holders passed on May 26, with 517,000 token votes in favor and zero against. It will be executed in a day's time.</p>
<p>This may be a swift ending to a ruthless governance takeover that didn't affect the protocol — although it could have done — but resulted in the theft of some governance tokens. According to Martin Lee, data journalist at crypto analytics site Nansen, the attacker <a href="https://twitter.com/themlpx/status/1660592318901272577">stole</a> 483,000 TORN tokens and swapped most of them for 485 ETH ($890,000), leaving 39,000 TORN ($160,000). Some of the ether was then routed through Tornado Cash, to obscure its origin.</p>
<p>The attacker <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/231637/attacker-uses-malicious-proposal-to-take-over-tornado-cash-governance">took over</a> the protocol's governance system by managing to get a malicious proposal passed, which contained code giving them 1.2 million votes. They then used these votes to pass further proposals, handing themselves control over governance tokens that had been vested.</p>
<p>Tornado Cash is a mixing service on the Ethereum blockchain. It was <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/162105/us-treasury-sanctions-cryptocurrency-mixer-tornado-cash">sanctioned</a> by the U.S. Treasury in August 2022 under allegations that the protocol was used for money laundering. <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/227329/alexey-pertsev-tornado-cash-developer-free-pending-trial">Alexey Pertsev</a>, one of the protocol's developers, awaits trial in the Netherlands under allegations of money laundering.</p>