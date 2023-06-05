<p>Binance's BNB token has fallen in value in the wake of news that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission had <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/233146/us-sec-sues-binance-ceo-zhao-for-breaking-securities-rules?utm_source=rss&amp;utm_medium=rss" target="_blank" rel="noopener">sued</a> the crypto exchange giant.</p>\r\n<p>Binance Coin (BNB) is trading at about $285 against USDT, down about 6.7% in the last 24 hours, according to <a href="https://www.tradingview.com/chart/2ffUG7Za/?symbol=BINANCE%3ABNBUSDT" target="_blank" rel="noopener">TradingView</a> data. </p>\r\n<p><img class="alignnone size-medium wp-image-233157" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/06/BNBUSDT_2023-06-05_11-36-52-783x450.png" alt="" width="783" height="450" /></p>\r\n<p>The SEC <a href="https://twitter.com/Dogetoshi/status/1665741742610497536" target="_blank" rel="noopener">said</a> in its court filing that it considers BNB a security under U.S. law.</p>\r\n<p>As expected, crypto prices across the market fell on the news. Bitcoin is <a href="https://www.tradingview.com/chart/2ffUG7Za/?symbol=COINBASE%3ABTCUSD" target="_blank" rel="noopener">down</a> about 2.7% while ether <a href="https://www.tradingview.com/symbols/ETHUSD/?exchange=COINBASE" target="_blank" rel="noopener">has fallen</a> roughly 1.9%. </p>\r\n<p>In a statement, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said: "Our team is all standing by, ensuring systems are stable, including withdrawals, and deposits. We will issue a response once we see the complaint. Haven't seen it yet. Media gets the info before we do."</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>