Episode 54 of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro and Coinbase Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal. Paul Grewal is the Chief Legal Officer of Coinbase — the crypto exchange that recently found itself in the crosshairs of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

In this episode, Grewal shares Coinbase's perspective on the SEC's recent enforcement actions, and gives a behind-the-scenes look at the efforts Coinbase has made over the years to comply with regulators.

 

Outline of the discussion:

1:48 - Coinbase Tried to Work with the SEC 🕊

6:23 - The SEC & Alternative Investments 🧑⚖️

9:06 - SEC vs. Coinbase 🧐

12:30 - SEC vs. Binance 😬

13:58 - Business as Usual 💪

17:20 - Congress & Crypto 🇺🇸

21:24 - Institutional Reaction 🐋

24:09 - Coinbase International 🌐

25:48 - Change in Administration 4️⃣7️⃣

27:31 - SEC Stubbornness or Coinbase Naivety? ⚔️

31:16 - Coinbase Wallet x Lawsuit 🤷

32:49 - The Crux of the Case 🌰 