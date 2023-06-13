<p><i>Episode 56</i><b><i> </i></b><i>of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded with <strong>The Block's Frank Chaparro and Cinneamhain Ventures Managing Partner Adam Cochran.</strong></i></p>\r\n<p><i>Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on </i><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-scoop/id1460134454"><i>Apple</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/7qwrgTJ5CYDXAaVILNZuEd"><i>Spotify</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5tZWdhcGhvbmUuZm0vdGhlYmxvY2stdGhlc2Nvb3A?sa=X&amp;ved=0CAMQ4aUDahcKEwionbSO9fbxAhUAAAAAHQAAAAAQAg"><i>Google Podcasts</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-block-2/the-scoop-4"><i>Stitcher</i></a>,<i> or wherever you listen to podcasts. Adam Cochran has over a decade of experience in the crypto industry and is the Managing Partner of Cinneamhain Ventures.

In this episode, Cochran examines how recent enforcement actions by the US Securities and Exchange Commission is driving crypto innovation outside of the United States.

"This is an absolute fumble for the U.S. government and U.S. industry at large," he told The Block's Frank Chaparro

Outline of the discussion:

2:12 - Crypto and Congress

4:30 - SEC Enforcement Actions

7:16 - Coinbase & Binance

9:17 - Impact on DeFi

11:08 - Innovation Outside the U.S.

15:57 - Impact on Venture Landscape

17:10 - Decentralization & DAOs

19:52 - Is Solana a Security?

23:36 - Market Update

27:55 - Hidden Binance Risk? 