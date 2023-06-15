<p>Uniswap Foundation’s Bridge Assessment Committee has selected Wormhole and Axelar as two bridges for potential cross-chain deployments.</p>\r\n<p>In January 2023, Uniswap initially <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/207013/uniswap-on-bnb-chain-wormhole-wins-bridge-selection-vote">selected</a> Wormhole as its preferred bridge but the processed was <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/208095/uniswap-foundation-charts-path-forward-amid-cross-chain-bridge-governance-debate">marred by controversy</a>. In March it set up a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/216855/uniswap-forms-six-member-crypto-bridge-assessment-committee">committee</a> to research and suggest a path forward, a process that has now been completed.</p>\r\n<p><span class="notion-enable-hover" data-token-index="0">"The Committee find that the Wormhole and Axelar bridges are currently suitable for use by the DAO for managing governance messaging in future cross-chain deployments, but advise the community to continuously review both them and other bridge providers on an ongoing basis," the committee concluded in its <a href="https://uniswap.notion.site/Bridge-Assessment-Report-0c8477afadce425abac9c0bd175ca382">report</a>.<br />\r\n</span></p>\r\n<p>Uniswap's committee noted that a multi-bridge architecture would probably be more suitable for Uniswap but that such types of cross-chain swaps are not ready yet.</p>\r\n<p>The committee also examined cross-chain protocols LayerZero, Celer, DeBridge and Multichain. Multichain has been hit by multiple <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/232120/multichain-pledges-to-compensate-users-after-force-majeure-incident">technical issues</a> over the last few weeks and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/232754/multichain-team-says-it-cant-contact-ceo-amid-protocol-problems?utm_source=rss&amp;utm_medium=rss">lost contact</a> with its CEO for a period of time. DeBridge today <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/234888/debridge-introduces-dln-trade-for-native-cross-chain-swaps">launched</a> a trading platform for native cross-chain swaps.</p>\r\n<p>The committee included co-founders and CTOs of multiple blockchain projects, including the CTO of OtterSec, the CTO of Zellic and the CEO of HashCloak.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>