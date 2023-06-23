<p><i>Episode 60</i><b><i> </i></b><i>of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded with <b>The Block's Frank Chaparro and Bloomberg Intelligence ETF Analyst James Seyffart.</b></i></p>\r\n<p><i>Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on </i><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-scoop/id1460134454"><i>Apple</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/7qwrgTJ5CYDXAaVILNZuEd"><i>Spotify</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5tZWdhcGhvbmUuZm0vdGhlYmxvY2stdGhlc2Nvb3A?sa=X&amp;ved=0CAMQ4aUDahcKEwionbSO9fbxAhUAAAAAHQAAAAAQAg"><i>Google Podcasts</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-block-2/the-scoop-4"><i>Stitcher</i></a>,<i> or wherever you listen to podcasts. Please send feedback and revision requests to podcast@theblock.co.</i></p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="200" src="https://playlist.megaphone.fm/?e=BLOCK8295645043" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<hr />\r\n<p>James Seyffart is an ETF analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence.</p>\r\n<p>In this episode, Seyffart analyzes BlackRock's recently announced <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/235056/blackrock-takes-giant-leap-toward-spot-bitcoin-etf-with-sec-filing">spot bitcoin ETF</a> application and the impact it would have on the crypto market if approved.</p>\r\n<p>While bitcoin futures ETFs exist, Seyffart says that BlackRock's spot bitcoin ETF application is the "holy grail of bitcoin exposure in the TradFi markets."</p>\r\n<p>In the wake of BlackRock's filling, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/235753/wisdomtree-invesco-and-blackrock-are-now-all-gunning-for-a-bitcoin-etf">Wisdom Tree, Invesco</a>, and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/235921/valkyrie-joins-race-for-spot-bitcoin-etf-with-wednesday-sec-filing">Valkyrie</a> also put their hats back in the race for a spot bitcoin ETF.</p>\r\n<hr />\r\n<p><span style="font-family: georgia, palatino, serif; font-size: 12pt;"><b>This episode is brought to you by our sponsors <a href="https://www.paypal.com/crypto"><em>PayPal</em></a> and <i><a href="https://www.cleanspark.com/theblock/">CleanSpark</a>.</i></b></span></p>\r\n<div class="page" title="Page 1">\r\n<div class="layoutArea">\r\n<div class="column">\r\n<p><strong>About PayPal</strong></p>\r\n<p><em>Make your crypto move with PayPal. Get started today at <a href="https://www.paypal.com/crypto">PayPal.com/crypto</a></em></p>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n<p><strong>About CleanSpark</strong></p>\r\n<p><em><span style="font-family: georgia, palatino, serif; font-size: 12pt;">CleanSpark (NASDAQ: CLSK) is America’s Bitcoin Miner™. Visit <a href="https://www.cleanspark.com/theblock/">cleanspark.com/theblock</a> to learn more about the CleanSpark way.</span></em></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>